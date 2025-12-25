Former child actress Imani Dia Smith, best known for playing young Nala in The Lion King on Broadway, has tragically passed away at the age of 25. According to reports, Imani was found with multiple stab wounds at a residence in New Jersey on December 21, 2025. Police responded to a 911 call early in the morning and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Following the investigation, authorities arrested her boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, who has been charged with first-degree murder along with several other serious offences. Officials confirmed that the two knew each other and stated the incident was not random. The investigation is currently ongoing. Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron Dies at 24; ‘The Neighbor’ Star Found Dead at Home, Suicide Suspected – Reports.

