Olivia Rodrigo has won Grammy for the best new artist and best pop vocal album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She bagged the best pop vocal album award for her hit debut 'Sour'. However, in a recent viral picture it can be seen one of her trophies gets slipped of her hand and breaks on the red carpet of Grammys 2022. GRAMMYs 2022: Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Wins Best Pop Vocal Album at 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Check Out The Picture Below:

Olivia Rodrigo breaks one of her #GRAMMYs on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/D7GTaD2UqA — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 4, 2022

