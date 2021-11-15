Actor Sylvester Stallone took to his Instagram handle on Monday (November 15), and confirmed that he will be returning to reprise his role on Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 3. Filmmaker James Gunn is returning for the threequel along with the team of titular superheroes, which includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn and Will Poulter. Stallone wrote while confirming the news, "Yes what’s coming your way? Keep Your guard up! #guardiansofthegalaxyvol3."

Check Out Sylvester Stallone's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

