James Gunn has revealed the next instalment in his Superman Saga: Man of Tomorrow, which is slated to arrive in cinemas on July 9, 2027. The announcement, shared on his social media, was accompanied by a striking sketch from DC head Jim Lee showing Lex Luthor in a green and purple mech suit with Superman casually leaning against him, screwdriver in hand - a live‑action debut for a comic‑book staple long seen in panels and animation but never on the big screen. Gunn has been clear that the new film will not be a direct sequel to Superman, yet it will reuse and expand characters viewers met in his summer hit, signalling a continuation of the saga rather than a straightforward follow‑up. David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan are expected to return. ‘Superman’ Movie Review: David Corenswet Flies High in James Gunn’s Politically Daring Yet Overstuffed Superhero Saga.

'Man of Tomorrow' Announcement

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

