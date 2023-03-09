Gwen Stefani was seen going gaga over a fans tattoo at her recent concert in West Hollywood. It so happened that the singer called her fan onstage after he revealed about his ink to her. In the viral video, Gwen can be seen peaking into the pants of her fan to get a glimpse of the tattoo. Check it out. Joshua Bassett Preaches About God During His Award Acceptance Speech for Kids Choice Awards, Draws Controversy After Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Gwen Stefani Impressed by a Fans' Tattoo:

A fan shows Gwen Stefani his tattoo at a Spotify event in West Hollywood. https://t.co/KaoFzMSkuU pic.twitter.com/ggCIYnFDl6 — Variety (@Variety) March 9, 2023

