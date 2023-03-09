Joshua Bassett is trending online for talking about God during his acceptance speech at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2023. The actor at the ceremony was seen talking about his faith in 'Jesus Christ'. However, his speech didn't go down well with a few netizens who felt it was not the right platform to preach. Bassett had won Favorite Male TV Star trophy for his performance in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Joshua Bassett Tweets About 'Jesus Christ', Fans Think Actor's Twitter Account is Hacked!

Watch Joshua Bassett at Kids Choice Awards:

Joshua Bassett sparks conversation online after preaching about God during his Kids' Choice Awards acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/71cXi0IOQX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2023

