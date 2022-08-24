Women's Equality Day is coming soon on August 26. This is something that has been celebrated every year since the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. This prohibits the state and the government from denying citizens of the US to vote on the basis of sex. Women’s Equality Day 2022 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day To Commemorate 1920 Adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the US Constitution.

Every woman deserves to feel uplifted, important and respected and feel like they are equal to men and not less than, don't you agree? So to celebrate Women's Equality Day this year, take a look at the 7 songs to empower you and make you believe that you can do anything you put your mind to. Women’s Equality Day 2021: Quotes That Reflect and Strengthen Women’s Status.

Man Marziyan by Neeti Mohan

This song featuring Yami Gautam is about doing what you feel like doing and it's a simple yet sweet song that makes you feel carefree. A song that encourages you to be forward and believe in yourself.

Flawless by Beyonce ft. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Beyonce has been an empowering force for women for a long time and this song of course had to be in this list. Her lyrics along with snippets from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's TEDx Talk makes for a powerful song that leaves you feeling energetic.

Girls Like to Swing by Sunidhi Chauhan

Anushka Sharma's character Farah in this movie, had a bold and devil may care personality and this song fit great for her to "swing" to. The part where Priyanka Chopra comes in and both of them just dance together made it even more impressive.

Quiet by MILCK

MILCK's power ballad is like an anthem for women after many sang it at at demonstrations around the world. Though it was released in 2017, the impactful lyrics along with the video leaves you feeling emotional in the best way.

Just a Girl by No Doubt

This song, written by Gwen Stefani, was originally written as an act of rebellion against her parents who wouldn't let her drive late at night. But the lyrics also satirise the way society shelters young women and it soon became a feminist anthem for the 90s.

Respect by Aretha Franklin

What do all women want? Aretha Franklin has been spelling it out in her song for decades.

God Is a Woman by Ariana Grande

Ariana likens women to divinity in this song. When she released the video she dedicated it to her "fellow goddesses" who work hard everyday to "break the glass ceiling". The lyrics along with the video are definitely something that make you feel forcible as a woman.

