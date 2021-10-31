It was almost two weeks ago when Kourtney Kardashian had shared a glimpse of her Halloween décor and labelled herself as the ‘Queen of Halloween’. Well, we must say she is indeed one. The reality television star, who recently got engaged to Travis Barker, has shared a series of spooky pictures on Instagram and wished everyone ‘Happy Halloween Eve’. The impressive décor includes skulls, skeletons, witches’ broom, jack-o’-lanterns, and many other attractions with music giving it a perfect haunted vibe.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween 2021 Décor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

