Halloween 2024 is just around the corner. If you are getting your decorations ready and preparing for Halloween, here is a fun must-have for the season. Stanley has released a new limited-edition spooky Halloween-themed quencher tumbler that is called 'Web Glow.' The beloved tumblers got an eerie makeover. The black tumbler features lime green accents and spooky spider web designs all over it, adding a festive touch to the tumbler. It comes with a reusable straw. But that’s not all! The best part about it? The tumbler’s lid as well as the Stanley logo glow in the dark. Now how cool is that? Halloween 2024 Costume Ideas for Couples: From Bonnie and Clyde to Vampire Couple, 5 Fun Way for Couples To Dress and Impress on the Spook Festival.

Halloween Quencer Tumbler

Ad: Stanley Halloween 40oz Quencher releases tomorrow (10/4) at 9am PT/12pm ET => https://t.co/4kEzkkgDkq pic.twitter.com/qWl7Gu9VJK — SOLELINKS (@SOLELINKS) October 3, 2024

Halloween-Themed Tumbler

