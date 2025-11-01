US Vice President JD Vance brought humour to Halloween 2025 by dressing up as his own viral meme, delighting social media users. In a playful nod to internet culture, the 41-year-old politician sported a brown curly wig, red tie, and blue blazer, a look inspired by the "bald Vance" meme that went viral earlier this year. Sharing a video on X, he greeted followers with, "Happy Halloween everyone, remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!" The clip quickly gained traction, amassing over 3.3 million views since being posted. Did ICE Deport Mads Mikkelsen Over JD Vance Meme? Fact Check Reveals Why Norwegian Tourist Was Really Sent Back From US.

🚨 JD Vance dresses up like meme-version of himself for Halloween: ‘Say thank you’ pic.twitter.com/G0sExRWkhO — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 1, 2025

Vice President Vance on TikTok: “Happy Halloween everyone, remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!” pic.twitter.com/YoKhKmeP6w — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 31, 2025

