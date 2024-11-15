Kim Kardashian’s loungewear brand SKIMS announced a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana and even got her sister, Kourtney, for the campaign. Quite a full circle moment, right? Given the sisters famously feud over D&G. Coming back to the looks, the campaign invokes a vintage feel as a nod to Italian roots, with Kim K flaunting her style in stunning sheer linger for the latest photoshoot. She looked incredible in a leopard print bra and matching satin robe before slipping into a sheer bodysuit. Another set of photos showed Kim in a tiny white two-piece while Kourtney rocked the leopard print number. Kim Kardashian Slays Halloween 2024 in Jaw-Dropping Albino Alligator Costume, Sets the Fashion Bar High for Spooky Season.

Kim Channels Vintage Glamour

Stunner!

Sisters Twinning in D&G X SKIMS

