Happy Gilmore remains one of Adam Sandler’s most beloved comedies from the ’90s, and now, 29 years later, the actor is set to return in a legacy sequel, Happy Gilmore 2. Netflix has released a new teaser trailer, showcasing a more subdued Gilmore back on the greens, competing with golf champions once again - though the circumstances of his return remain a mystery. Happy Gilmore 2 is scheduled to premiere directly on Netflix on July 25, 2025. ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Teaser: Fans Rejoice As Adam Sandler Unveils the First Sneak Peek of the Sequel.

Watch 'Happy Gilmore 2' Teaser Trailer:

