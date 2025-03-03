Adam Sandler is that one friend we all have who doesn’t want to understand the fashion statement. He shows up the way he wants, in comfortable hoodies, shorts and sweatshirts. That’s what he did for his Oscars 2025 cameo. While he is yet to be nominated for an Oscar in his lengthy career, he managed to steal the show at this year’s Academy Awards. The actor raised eyebrows with his outfit—donning a sweatshirt with a hoodie and shorts, all in blue, as he settled into his seat among the suited and booted. His fashion choice for the Oscars 2025 has sparked a meme fest with netizens sharing hilarious memes and jokes. Adam Sandler Explains Why He Is the King of Street Style in Viral TikTok Video, Internet Calls Him the ‘Most Down-to-Earth Celebrity.’

Adam Sandler at the Oscars 2025!

From hooping at LA Fitness, then straight to the Oscars Just a typical day for Adam Sandler 😂 pic.twitter.com/jvpmjPJGmm — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 3, 2025

Oh Yes!

True That!

Adam Sandler is such a nonchalant guy, this is how he came to #Oscars 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/D51sgl2Ung — Übermensch (@EatMyPotat0) March 3, 2025

Yes, Please

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FunnyHoodVidz (@funnyhoodvidz)

We All Have That One Friend!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

Hahah Yes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by That Daily Slap (@thatdailyslap)

This Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TV Insider (@tvinsider)

Oscars Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tbh skincare (@tbhskincare_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)