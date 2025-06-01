Adam Sandler is back as the unorthodox, hot-tempered golfer Happy Gilmore in Happy Gilmore 2, marking his return to the role after nearly three decades. The Netflix original film sees Sandler's character reluctantly returning to the golf course, balancing his new family responsibilities with his dual role as both player and mentor. The sequel reunites fan-favourite cast members including Julie Bowen, Dennis Dugan and Christopher McDonald, alongside star-studded cameos from Ben Stiller, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Haley Joel Osment, Margaret Qualley and Benny Safdie. ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Teaser Trailer: Adam Sandler Swings Back for a New Round of Golf Chaos; Streaming Date Revealed! (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of 'Happy Gilmore 2':

