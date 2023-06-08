Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had recently rekindled their romance. The two were seen getting cosy and sharing a kiss at the Coachella music fest this year. Even after that Shawn and Camila were spotted together and having a great time. And now reports have surfaced online citing that the two have called off their relationship once again. It was in November 2021 when Shawn and Camila had called it quits by releasing a statement. About their second time break up a source was quoted as saying, “It was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realised it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all,” reports The Sun. The couple has not issued any official statement. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Affectionate Display Steals the Spotlight at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Show (Watch Video).

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

