Global music sensation Shawn Mendes has arrived in Mumbai for his highly-anticipated show at the Lollapalooza 2025 on Saturday (March 8). Before taking centre stage at the music festival, the "Treat You Better" singer decided to explore the city's vibrant streets and also indulge in some shopping. After videos showed Shawn going unrecognized while shopping at the iconic Colaba Causeway market, a new clip has surfaced online, capturing a different scene. This time, fans were seen eagerly surrounding him for selfies. In the video, Shawn is seen graciously posing for photos with his fans before his security escorts him away. He kept it casual in a brown top, matching trousers, and a white vest for the outing. Shawn Mendes Spotted Street Shopping at Mumbai’s Colaba Causeway Ahead of Lollapalooza 2025 (Watch Viral Video).

Shawn Mendes Poses for Selfies With Fans on Mumbai Streets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RK (@rohitkhilnani)

