Zayn Malik was barely recognisable as he turned up for the Off-White fashion show in New York with Camila Cabello. The former One Direction members's recent transition to a full beard has grabbed everyone's attention. The "PILLOWTALK" singer looked dapper in an all-black ensemble paired with a brown leather jacket. In videos shared from the fashion event, we could see Zayn seated next to the "Havana" singer as they casually engaged in a chat. Camila, on the other hand, looked stunning in a full-length all-black dress with mesh details. Her blonde look surely stole the spotlight. Zayn Malik Gushes About His Three-Year-Old Daughter Khai’s Adorable Reaction to His Music; She Asks ‘Is My Baba Singing?’.

Zayn Malik and Camilla Cabello at Off-White Read-To-Wear Show in New York

Zayn Malik talking to Camila Cabello at the OffWhite show in NYC. pic.twitter.com/Ecc0ARcge5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2024

