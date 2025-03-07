Grammy-winning artist Shawn Mendes has arrived in Mumbai ahead of his highly anticipated performance at the world-renowned Lollapalooza 2025 at Mahalaxmi Race Course on March 8. Before taking the stage, the singer embraced the city's vibrant culture, exploring the iconic Colaba Causeway market. Accompanied by his team, Mendes was seen perusing fashionable clothing and footwear, blending seamlessly into the crowd. Remarkably, he went unrecognised by fans as he savoured the local shopping experience, with a video of the encounter rapidly gaining viral attention. Have a look! Did Shawn Mendes Consider Quitting Music To Become a ‘Small Town Therapist’? Here’s What the ‘Wonder’ Singer Revealed.

Shawn Mendes Spotted Shopping in Mumbai

UNREAL UNREAL UN FUCKING REAL he’s literally gorgeous pic.twitter.com/eMFesaxRiK — sam 🫧 2 days till louis (@s1ut4zourry) March 6, 2025

Photo of Shawn Mendes from Colaba Causeway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by atnYx3 (@shawnjongsuk_)

