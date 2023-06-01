The trailer of Hidden Strike is finally out! Starring Jackie Chan and John Cena as special agents, the video is high on action. In the clip, the dashing duo can be seen trying their best to stop the biggest oil heist in history, by teaching a lesson to the crime lords. Directed by Scott Waugh, the film's release date is yet to be announced. Check it out. John Cena Returns! Former Champion Makes Comeback to WWE Raw, Accepts Austin Theory's Challenge for US Title Match at Wrestlemania 39 (Watch Videos).

Watch Hidden Strike Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)