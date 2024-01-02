Ian Ziering, the star from Beverly Hills, 90210, has broken his silence after an altercation with a biker gang in Los Angeles, USA on December 31. A video obtained by TMZ shows the actor surrounded by several riders on mini bikes on Hollywood Boulevard. He is seen stepping out of his car and sudden the bikers gang started to hit on him mercilessly. Recently, the actor shared a long post and reassured that he and his daughter were left unharmed and described the entire incident, even speaking out against it as an act of hooliganism. Ziering concluded by thanking his family, friends, and fans for their support. 'In challenging moments like these, the strength and unity of our community are most crucial. Happy New Year,' he wrote. Beverly Hills, 90210 Star Ian Ziering Attacked by Biker Gang on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles - Reports.

Ian Shares Post About Recent Bike Assault On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Ziering (@ianziering)

Ian Attacked By Biker Gang In Los Angeles:

Bh 90210 star Ian Ziering get is ass beating LA by a bunch of bikers pic.twitter.com/PtXKKhA5yn — BIGMANSHANE1710 (@BIGMANSHANE1) January 1, 2024

