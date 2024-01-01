Actor Ian Ziering was reportedly involved in an altercation with a biker group in Los Angeles on December 31. A video from TMZ depicts Ziering confronting bikers on mini motorbikes on Hollywood Boulevard, where he appears to swing at a biker obstructing his car. The reason behind the altercation remains unclear. The video shows bikers attacking Ziering with punches before he manages to flee, with some bikers pursuing him. One attacker was seen grabbing Ziering's back while another attempted to trip him but was unsuccessful. Wednesday Actor Percy Hynes White Deactivates Twitter Account Following Sexual Assault Allegations.

Ian Ziering Attacked By Biker Gang:

Bh 90210 star Ian Ziering get is ass beating LA by a bunch of bikers pic.twitter.com/PtXKKhA5yn — BIGMANSHANE1710 (@BIGMANSHANE1) January 1, 2024

