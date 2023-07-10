Patrick Wilson's directorial debut Insidious: The Red Door had a great opening weekend at the box office as the film performed way beyond expectations. On a budget of $16 million, the film went on to gross an impressive $64 million in its first three day run easily making it a profitable endeavor for the studio. Looks like the audience did enjoy the final trip into the Further. Insidious The Red Door Movie Review: Patrick Wilson’s Uneventful Horror Film Lacks Genuine Scares and a Cohesive Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

