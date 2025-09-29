Acclaimed filmmaker Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) returns with Jay Kelly, a moving new drama starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler. The trailer for the upcoming Netflix film dropped on September 29, offering a first glimpse at Clooney as Jay Kelly, a celebrated movie star whose roles have touched countless lives. The story follows Jay as he embarks on a reflective tour of Europe with his long-time manager, played by Adam Sandler, exploring themes of fame, identity, and legacy. The film features a stellar supporting cast, including Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Grace Edwards, Jim Broadbent, Patrick Wilson, Greta Gerwig, Eve Hewson, and Emily Mortimer, who also co-wrote the screenplay. Venice Film Fest 2025: George Clooney and Adam Sandler’s ‘Jay Kelly’ Gets 8-Minute Standing Ovation at Screening.

Watch the Trailer of 'Jay Kelly':

