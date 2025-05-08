The fourth and presumably final instalment of the main Conjuring franchise (not counting the spinoffs) arrives as The Conjuring: Last Rites. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as married paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who face their most challenging case yet - one that may literally resurrect ghosts from their past. Directed by Michael Chaves (who took over from James Wan to helm The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), the newly released teaser delivers genuinely unsettling moments, particularly in its eerie doll sequence. The preview suggests this conclusion to the supernatural saga will maintain the series' signature scare factor. The Nun II Movie Review: A Conjuring Spinoff that Falls Flat with Predictable Scares and a Jumbled Plot!

Watch The Conjuring: Last Rites Teaser:

