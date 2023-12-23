Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson's latest film, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, seems to have had a sluggish start at the box office, pulling in just $13.7 million on its opening day. Directed by James Wan, the movie delves into the aftermath of Aquaman's battle with Black Manta. In comparison, the previous installment released in 2018 earned a significantly higher $28 million on its debut day. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Trailer: Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry Teams Up With Patrick Wilson's Orm for an Epic Adventure, Amber Heard Goes Blink-n-Miss (Watch Video).

Aquaman Part 2 BO Collection:

‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’ earned $13.7M on its opening day at the domestic box office. The first movie earned $28M during its opening day. Read our review: https://t.co/hrwlU3n1GB pic.twitter.com/yba0cPuvxB — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)