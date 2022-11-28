In his first month as the president of the newly established DC Studios, James Gunn has confirmed a few plans for the upcoming DC slate. Taking to Twitter, the director confirmed that the DC Universe will be connected across film, TV and animation, while also confirming that he will continue to write and direct DC projects too. Gunn is currently building out the DCU alongside his co-CEO Peter Safran. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Review: James Gunn's Marvel Presentation is a True Festive Cheer! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation). https://t.co/IIiqkMJkuW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 27, 2022

