Jessie J has the best response for people who are talking about her postpartum body journey. The "Price Tag" singer welcomed her first child, Sky, with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman in May. Throughout her pregnancy, Jessie shared her experience on social media and received several comments about her post baby body. Jessi shared a post on her IG story, “Couple of people have said to me, ‘I bet you can’t wait to get your body back.’ My reply is, ‘I don’t want to go back. That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. I’m getting my body forward.’” Signing off, she added: “That’s the vibe, ladies. Embrace that body!” Jessie J Reveals Heartbreaking News of Her Miscarriage, Says ‘It’s the Loneliest Feeling in the World’.

Check Out Jessie J's Post Here:

Jessie J on the expectation for women to “get their body back” after pregnancy: “I don’t want to go back. That body is gone. I want to go forward. I’m getting my body forward.” pic.twitter.com/LzJRUL1E8o — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2023

