Jessie J dropped a cool video on Instagram from her photoshoot in which she is seen slaying in hot pink ensemble and showing off her baby bump. From her posing for mirror selfies to her glam team giving the mom-to-be some touch ups, these moments of the pregnant singer are uber chic. She captioned this video post as, ‘Pregnant in pink’. Jessie J Reveals Heartbreaking News of Her Miscarriage, Says ‘It’s the Loneliest Feeling in the World’.

