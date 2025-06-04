English singer-songwriter Jessie J has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. The "Price Tag" singer took to her Instagram on Wednesday (June 4), shared a video, and opened up about her diagnosis with fans. The 37-year-old singer revealed that although she was initially hesitant to share her diagnosis, she felt it was her responsibility to open up to the people who have always supported and cared for her. She said, "I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I'm highlighting the word 'early'. Cancer sucks in any form but Im holding onto the word 'early'. I wanted to share it because I do not talk about it enough. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much. Similar and worse. That's the bit that kills me." Jessie revealed that she will be undergoing surgery before her Summertime Ball concert in London on June 15 and said, "Its a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery and I will come back with massive tits and more music." Check out her post below. Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Stage 2 Liver Cancer: TV Actress Pens Heartfelt Note on Her Difficult Journey, Says ‘I Am All Positive, Walk Out Stronger InshaAllah’.

Jessie J Reveals Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Candid Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie J (@jessiej)

