Singer Jessie J poured her heart out on Instagram as she shared the news about her miscarriage in an emotional post. She mentioned how she was 'dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down' after she was informed that her baby did not have a heartbeat anymore. She also vowed to perform at a concert to process the loss and added 'It's the loneliest feeling in the world' in a heartwrenching note.

Jessie J:

