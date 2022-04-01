Jim Carrey is pretty busy with the promotion of his next film Sonic the Hedgehog 2. During such an interaction, the actor told the host that he is planning to retire from acting. "It depends – if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might. I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," he said.

Jim added, "I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough."

Take A Look At The Video Below:

