Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the upcoming action-adventure comedy film based on the popular video game series, is set to deliver yet another thrilling chapter. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the film introduces Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow the Hedgehog, while Jim Carrey reprises his iconic live-action role as Dr Ivo Robotnik. Other returning stars from the franchise include Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Tom Butler. The premiere, held on December 16 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, was a star-studded affair. Alongside Keanu, Jim and Ben, the event saw appearances by James Marsden, Krysten Ritter, Tika Sumpter, Jeremiah Fennell and more. ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ New Trailer: Jim Carrey Returns As Dr Robotnik in High-Octane Adventure (Watch Video).

Celebs At ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Premiere

LA premiere was incredible. And as a fan of movies, to have it happen at the Chinese theatre on Hollywood Blvd is magic. It was the first time I’ve been able to watch the movie with an audience on the big screen. So so much fun. The reaction just made us all more excited for this… pic.twitter.com/9lUm8aE1WF — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) December 17, 2024

Colleen O’Shaughnessey With Jim Carrey & Ben Schwartz

Team Sonic At The TCL Chinese Theatre

The Star-Studded Premiere Event

The LA premiere of #SonicMovie3 was ⚡️ELECTRIC⚡️ pic.twitter.com/uoLa7Dy4Bt — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 18, 2024

Keanu Reeves With Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant arrive hand-in-hand to the LA premiere of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3.’ 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/q3nZJAyck4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 17, 2024

