Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the upcoming action-adventure comedy film based on the popular video game series, is set to deliver yet another thrilling chapter. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the film introduces Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow the Hedgehog, while Jim Carrey reprises his iconic live-action role as Dr Ivo Robotnik. Other returning stars from the franchise include Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Tom Butler. The premiere, held on December 16 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, was a star-studded affair. Alongside Keanu, Jim and Ben, the event saw appearances by James Marsden, Krysten Ritter, Tika Sumpter, Jeremiah Fennell and more. ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ New Trailer: Jim Carrey Returns As Dr Robotnik in High-Octane Adventure (Watch Video).

Celebs AtSonic the Hedgehog 3’ Premiere

Colleen O’Shaughnessey With Jim Carrey & Ben Schwartz

Team Sonic At The TCL Chinese Theatre

The Star-Studded Premiere Event

Keanu Reeves With Alexandra Grant

