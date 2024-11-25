Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is almost upon us, and amidst the hype, Paramount Pictures dropped a new trailer for the film on November 25. The two-minute, twenty-four-second trailer begins with Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and his buddies enjoying a meal at a restaurant, where a little girl mistakes Tails (Collen O'Shaughnessy) for Detective Pikachu, following which drone-like killer robots turn up. We then get a look at their new foe, Shadow. The movie will follow Sonic, Tails and Knuckles (Idris Elbs) joining forces along with Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) in a "super dangerous top secret mission" to save the planet. Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will release in the theatres on January 3, 2025. Sonic The Hedgehog 3: Keanu Reeves To Voice Shadow In Jim Carrey and James Marsden's Film - Reports.

Watch ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Trailer Below:

