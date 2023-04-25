DirectThe advancement of AI has certainly been picked up on recently and director Joe Russo certainly has his own take on it. In a recent interview, the director recently spoke about how he expects AI to generate movies in the future and how it could even "engineer storytelling" by having your own "avatar" starring in films created by AI. The Gray Man: Director Joe Russo Compares Netflix to A 'Tech Company', Says 'They're Hands-Off' During Production.

Check Out Joe Russo's Comments:

Joe Russo says AI will be used to “engineer storytelling” in movies. “You could save the AI on your streaming platform. ‘I want a rom-com starring my avatar and Marilyn Monroe's avatar,’ and it renders a story with dialogue that mimics your voice.” (https://t.co/ew7OwWOs28) pic.twitter.com/p5JU7CyqKN — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 24, 2023

The comments, of course, didn't go over well with the film community online who have been pushing hard against the advancement of AI. Calling it a "bad idea," the director is getting trolled on Twitter for his take on the subject matter. Here are some of the reactions from folks online.

Easy to Forget...

It’s easy to forget Joe Russo is an incredible tv comedy director when he’s constantly working so hard to be a humorless tech bro with the worst takes in the world https://t.co/doff1nrwQp — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) April 24, 2023

Doesn't Understand Movies...

it’s insane to me how much joe russo doesn’t understand movies, he just thinks there moving images something for you to look at https://t.co/UtrDx5peX6 — bagel angel 🥯👼 (@ThatOodOne) April 24, 2023

Bad AI Ideas...

Pissing myself at Joe Russo’s unbelievably bad AI ideas pic.twitter.com/RYvlHizcen — Rick Burin (@rickburin) April 24, 2023

The Gray Man...

It exists its called "The Gray Man " https://t.co/2CX55LmnEG — Sofia Coppium (@indianloonie) April 24, 2023

