The Gray Man is the Brothers' upcoming directorial venture, and the film already had its theatrical release in a few markets with it premiering this week on Netflix. Working for the streaming company, the directors of Avengers: Endgame had quite the kind words to share as they praised the freedom they got at Netflix. The Gray Man releases July 22, 2022 and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The Gray Man: Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ryan Gosling And Others Pose In Style At The Premiere Of Russo Brothers’ Film (Watch Video).

Check Out The Quote:

Joe Russo says Netflix’s “mentality is more the mentality of a tech company than a studio. They’re hands-off. Nobody bothers you. They have a different approach to how they control the budget. It’s not as stressful as it is at a studio.” (Source: https://t.co/HzlHxK9l8r) pic.twitter.com/NITIx38oxW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 16, 2022

