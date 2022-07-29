Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp has managed to raise £3 million in just a few hours by selling his artwork collection. This whopping amount has been raised after he sold 780 pieces through Castle Fine Art, UK’s leading art retailer. The collection entitled Friends & Heroes included artwork of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Rolling Stone Keith Richards. Johnny Depp Looks Cool as Cucumber in His Latest Post at an Art Gallery (View Pic).

Johnny Depp's Artwork Collection

View this post on Instagram

