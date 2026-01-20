Washington, January 20: President Donald Trump has intensified his campaign to acquire Greenland, sharing social media posts that depict the autonomous Danish island as a "U.S. Territory." On Tuesday, the President posted an illustration on Truth Social showing himself alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio planting an American flag on Greenlandic soil. The provocative imagery follows a weekend of escalating tensions. Trump has threatened to impose a 10% tariff on eight European allies—including Denmark, the U.K., and France—starting February 1, rising to 25% in June unless a deal for a "complete and total purchase" is reached. While the White House cites Arctic security as the primary driver, Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly rejected the proposal, asserting the island is not for sale. 'Greenland Is Imperative for National, Global Security, No Going Back’: US President Donald Trump Tells NATO Chief Mark Rutte.

Donald Trump Posts Claiming Greenland as US Territory

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)