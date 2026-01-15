UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sparked laughter and outrage in the House of Commons after launching a sharp attack on the Conservatives during Prime Minister’s Questions, saying they had “more positions in 14 years than the Kama Sutra”. The remark came as Starmer hit back at claims of Labour U-turns following the government’s decision to drop plans for a mandatory digital ID card for work. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch seized on the reversal, branding the proposal a “rubbish policy” and accusing the Prime Minister of inconsistency. Starmer countered by listing what he called Tory chaos in office, citing five prime ministers, six chancellors and eight home secretaries in 14 years. The clash centred on Labour’s climbdown on digital ID. Despite the change, Starmer insisted checks would remain digital and mandatory. Chancellor Rachel Reeves echoed that view, saying digital verification would still underpin the right to work in Britain. UK PM Keir Starmer Lauds PM Narendra Modi’s Vision To Make India World’s 3rd Largest Economy.

Keir Starmer Roasts Tories With Kama Sutra Jibe

Blimey. Did I really just hear Keir Starmer say this “They had more positions in 14 years than the Kama Sutra. No wonder they are knackered and they left the country screwed”#PMQs pic.twitter.com/h12ePONGk2 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 14, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Sky News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

