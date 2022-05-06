Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard's defamation case is taking an even more serious turn. After Johnny made several claims, Heard presented her case in front of the court. She claimed that she was sexually abused by Depp several times and even went on to admit to hitting him once in order to save her younger sister. She talked about the many arguments they've had and how he used to beat her when he was on drugs or was drunk. Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Defamation Trial Day 15 – Watch Live Streaming & Coverage of Court Proceedings from Virginia.

Watch Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Defamation Trial LIVE:

