Jonathan Majors, following his recent conviction for assault and harassment against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, has broken his silence in an interview with ABC News. The Creed III actor, maintaining his innocence, faces sentencing on February 6 for two misdemeanour counts. Majors vehemently denied responsibility for Jabbari's injuries, including a fractured finger and a cut behind her ear. In response to queries about the cause of her injuries, he expressed uncertainty, stating, “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it.” Marvel Studios Drops Jonathan Majors From Future MCU Films After Kang Actor Was Found Guilty of Assault.

Jonathan Major On Assault Verdict

Jonathan Majors speaks out on assault conviction, claims ‘None’ of ex’s injuries were his doing, during interview with @ABcNews 🔗: https://t.co/Usj0vnyWjQ https://t.co/MJzUGr2GII pic.twitter.com/59baqTB2X8 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 8, 2024

