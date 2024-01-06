Jonathan Majors, known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Creed III, recently broke his silence following his conviction on misdemeanor assault and harassment charges involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. In an interview with Linsey Davis of ABC Network, he addressed last month’s verdict and its repercussions. Majors faced one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment but was acquitted of another assault charge and an aggravated harassment count. With his sentencing scheduled for February, the 34-year-old could potentially face up to a year in prison. Jonathan Majors Allegedly Inflicted 'Extreme Abuse' on Two of His Previous Romantic Partners, Actor Accused of Strangling Them - Reports.

Jonathan Majors Sits For Interview For The First Time After His Assault Verdict:

Here's a first look at @ABCNewsLive “Prime” anchor @LinseyDavis' exclusive interview with #JonathanMajors, his first interview since being convicted of assault, airing Monday, January 8 on @ABCNetwork's @GMA . pic.twitter.com/rsutt8EKu7 — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) January 5, 2024

