Jonathan Majors Found Guilty Of Assault and Harassment in Domestic Violence Trial

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of third-degree assault and harassment by a New York jury after deliberation.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 19, 2023 07:20 AM IST

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors was convicted of third-degree reckless assault and harassment by a New York jury. The six-person jury reached the verdict after over four hours of deliberation across three days. Majors, clad in a gray suit and black dress shirt with tie, stood alongside his legal team as the verdict was announced, supported by family and girlfriend Meagan Good. Sentencing is scheduled for February 6, with potential penalties of up to one year in prison for the misdemeanor and violation charges.

See The Latest News About Jonathan Majors Here:

