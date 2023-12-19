Jonathan Majors Found Guilty Of Assault and Harassment in Domestic Violence Trial

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors was convicted of third-degree reckless assault and harassment by a New York jury. The six-person jury reached the verdict after over four hours of deliberation across three days. Majors, clad in a gray suit and black dress shirt with tie, stood alongside his legal team as the verdict was announced, supported by family and girlfriend Meagan Good. Sentencing is scheduled for February 6, with potential penalties of up to one year in prison for the misdemeanor and violation charges. Jonathan Majors Assault Case: Marvel Planning to Replace the Actor as Kang the Conqueror in Upcoming Projects - Reports.

See The Latest News About Jonathan Majors Here:

Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment. (Via: https://t.co/UmA7cIiF3r) pic.twitter.com/TL6adNZPLA — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)