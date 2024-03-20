In the wake of his conviction for assault last year, Jonathan Majors now faces a civil lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The 31-year-old British dancer alleges Majors subjected her to a harrowing pattern of physical and verbal abuse throughout their nearly two-year relationship, from 2021 to 2023. The lawsuit was filed in a Manhattan federal court, detailing the allegations above. Via the civil suit, Jabbari is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. Marvel Studios Drops Jonathan Majors From Future MCU Films After Kang Actor Was Found Guilty of Assault.

Jonathan Majors Sued By Ex Grace Jabbari

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari is suing him for defamation, assault and battery, detailing two new incidents where he allegedly attacked her. More: https://t.co/UMnW4yNToQ pic.twitter.com/UA0XtBWKxe — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 19, 2024

