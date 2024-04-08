Jonathan Majors, whose successful acting career faced a break after a domestic violence conviction in New York, was sentenced on Monday, April 8, to domestic violence programming after the judge decided the jail term was "not necessary". The Hollywood star must now complete a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program. The judge also issued a full protective order for Jabbari. Violating any terms will lead to a year of jail term for Majors. The no-jail sentence comes after the actor was convicted by a Manhattan jury in December 2023 of reckless assault and harassment. Jonathan Majors Faces Civil Suit From Former Girlfriend for Assault and Defamation.

Jonathan Majors Will Not Face Jail Term

