In March 2024, Grace Jabbari filed a lawsuit against actor Jonathan Majors, accusing him of defamation, assault, and battery. She claimed that Majors exhibited a “pattern of pervasive domestic abuse” that spanned from 2021 through 2023. However, recent court documents obtained by TMZ confirmed that Jabbari has now dropped the lawsuit. The documents state, “All claims against the defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice.” Majors had been convicted in December 2023 on two misdemeanour assault charges for an incident involving Jabbari in the back seat of an SUV. Following his conviction, he was sentenced to attend domestic violence counselling. Jonathan Majors Will Not Face Jail Term, Marvel Star To Undergo 52-Week Domestic Violence Intervention Program.

Grace Jabbari Drops Federal Lawsuit Against Jonathan Majors

