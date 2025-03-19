Hollywood actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have reportedly got married in a private ceremony on Tuesday (March 18). The couple, who got engaged in November 2024, tied the knot in a "small private wedding" at the Los Angeles home. An insider revealed that "they truly care for one another." The source added, "They are very much in love. At Paige Hurd and Royce O'Neale's engagement party in Studio City this past Saturday, they were smiling and happy. They were both glowing. She was introducing him to everyone as her fiance. At one point, Meagan was sitting on his lap and you can tell they were both enamoured." The couple made their engagement public at the EBONY Power 100 Gala, where the actress showed off her diamond ring while posing on the red carpet. Majors was all over the news last year when Marvel fired him after he was found guilty of harassing and assaulting ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Jonathan Majors Announces Engagement With Meagan Good at EBONY Power 100 Gala Amid Legal Drama.

Jonathan Majors Marries Meagan Good in an Intimate Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)