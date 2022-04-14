GOT actor Joseph Gatt has been arrested last week for alleged sexually explicit communication with a minor online. A statement shared by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reads, "On April 6, 2022, around 4:45 a.m., detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, served a residential search warrant at the home of Joseph Gatt… after they received information that Gatt had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

"Game Of Thrones" alum #JosephGatt arrested on suspicion of "sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines" via the internethttps://t.co/Uh1nk12B3R pic.twitter.com/vA17D3MqgP — ET Canada (@ETCanada) April 14, 2022

Joseph Gatt's Tweet:

