Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition will launch today in India. The launch event live stream is scheduled on the company’s official YouTube channel at 3:30 PM IST. As per reports, the special edition smartphone could be priced at around INR 34,999 in India. The smartphone is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and it is said to feature a curved display, which will likely support a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. Additionally, the device may introduce several AI-powered tools like AI Edit Genie, AI Party Mode, and AI Snap Mode. The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition launch event will begin shortly. Arattai App E2EE Update: Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu Says Company Turning Off Cloud Storage in Messaging App To Provide End-to-End Encryption.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Live Streaming Link

