In a tragic turn of events, Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday. According to police, both were stabbed to death in what appears to be a double homicide. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested in connection with the case, as confirmed by online jail records. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell stated that the coroner officially identified the victims as Rob and Michele Reiner. The incident has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, where Rob Reiner is widely respected for his acclaimed films. Nick, who has publicly spoken in the past about his struggles with substance abuse and homelessness, is currently in police custody as investigations continue. 'When Harry Met Sally' Director Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer Found Dead at Home, Killed by Son Nick Reiner – Reports.

Rob Reiner’s Son Nick Reiner Arrested – Watch

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (GB News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

