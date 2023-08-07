Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have ended their engagement. The two issued a joint statement on social media and revealed that they have called off their four-year-old relationship. Kaitlyn and Jason’s statement shared on Instagram read, “We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.” Singer Bebe Rexha Confirms Breakup With Boyfriend Keyan Safyari While Performing Live During Her London Show.

Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick End Engagement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Tartick (@jason_tartick)

